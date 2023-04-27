BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia University Institute of Technology announced the winner’s of the 2023 Spring Student Arts Showcase.

The competition began in 2018 when the prompt was originally for students to draw Carter Hall.

It was meant to illustrate the culmination of what students learned throughout the semester such as the core elements. Those included aspects like lines, shapes, value, texture, form, perspective, and others.

This year, students were asked to draw the Life Sciences Building. Guillermo Usechi, who won 1st place, said although he is not an art major, having his art featured and placing meant a lot to him.

“I mean, it’s the first time it’s happened to me. It’s a new thing for me. I feel honored. I really like it,” Usechi said.

A total of roughly 60 students from the art classes of fall 2022 and spring 2023, submitted color renderings to be viewed by a panel of judges. 2nd place in the competition went to Ryland Luikart.