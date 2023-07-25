RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – Calling all WVU football fans, here is your chance to meet some of the biggest names in West Virginia Sports Media.

The “3 Guys before the game” crew is coming to the Sportsman Tavern in Ronceverte on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, 2023.

Tony Caridi, Hoppy Kercheval and Brad Howe will be hanging out and talking ball with WVU fans, answering any questions they might have about the upcoming season.

Sportsman co-owner Dan Withrow said the weekend’s events will be a great opportunity for Mountaineer sports fans.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in West Virginia, if you’re a true West Virginian, not familiar with these three guys,” said Withrow.

Friday night the Sportsman will host a private event with the 3 Guys before the game, for ticket information contact the Sportsman Tavern at (681) 318-1098.

Saturday morning the Sportsman will host an event open to the public featuring delicious food trucks and axe throwing.

Proceeds from the events will go toward Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County.