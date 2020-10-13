3 West Virginia airports draw federal funds for improvements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Officials say three West Virginia airports are in line to receive federal grants for improvements.

Yeager Airport in Charleston and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced it will receive $1.2 million from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. Yeager says the funds will be used to build a sewer line on Eagle Mountain Road and to build an aircraft parking apron for the new flight school.

The senators also said the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding a total of $3.8 million to Tri-State Airport in Huntington and Marshall County Airport for airport drainage and runway safety improvements.

