SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) and City Of South Charleston Humane Officers rescued a total of 34 cats and kittens from one home on Thursday.

The KCHA says they will provide treatment to cats needing medical care. Rescuers say the kittens immediately received the FVRCP vaccine, microchipping, dewormer, and flea and tick treatments.

The KCHA says the homeowner recognized the need for help and cooperated with rescuers.

The healthy cats will most likely be available for adoption by the weekend, pending veterinary exams, according to the KCHA.

The KCHA chose to name the cats after characters in the popular book series “Court of Thorns and Roses.’

(Photo courtesy of KCHA)

Currently, the KCHA is accepting the following donations for the rescued cats: