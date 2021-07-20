36th annual TOOT festival makes a comeback for 2021

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled many events throughout our region last year, but many of those same events are making a comeback, including one in Greenbrier County.

The 36th annual Taste of Our Towns festival is returning to Lewisburg! Ashley Vickers in the Executive Director for the Greater Greenbrier Chamber of Commerce. She said last year many local businesses suffered without the thousands of visitors that head to the city for that special weekend.

“It was crucial. This time last year, everything was still uncertain,” Vickers said. “I know businesses in the local area are excited to have this event back. It pumps extra dollars in here and I know local owners will be excited to see that again.”

Visitors can expect lots more than just food vendors, including activities, live music, performers and more! TOOT returns to Lewisburg on October 9, 2021 starting at 11 a.m. The event concludes at 3 p.m.