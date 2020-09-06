3rd annual Concours d’Elegance held at The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier resort held their 3rd annual Concours D’elegance Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020.

People came to celebrate the rich history of the cars at the Greenbrier. Cars both old and new were displayed. The original date for the car show was in May but was postponed due to COVID-19.

Director of Public Relations Cam Huffman said they to wanted move forward with the show, because they were confident they could keep people safe.

“We knew that we can do it outdoors here,and really spread out, and spread the cars out,” Huffman said. “We have mask require. So we felt that we can do it safely, and people are looking for a way to get out and do something.”

Huffam said this was a good way for people to get out of their house during the pandemic. He hopes that they will be able to do this again next year.