Fayetteville, WV (WVNS) — Fayette County 4-H is hosting its annual Summer Camp the week of July 10th, 2023.

Hosted at the Fayette County Park, the camp will bring in over 100 kids to take part in four days of fun activities.

The theme for this years camp is ‘The Elements of 4-H.’ The camp will incorporate the four different elements of 4-H, which are fire, water, air, and earth, into different activities around the camp.

JR Davis, WVU Extension Agent for 4-H Youth Development in Fayette County, said he joined 4-H when he was a kid and is glad to bring it back.

“Since third grade, this was my favorite week of the year and now I’m able to give this week to other kids. I’m extremely proud and very proud to be back here,” Davis said.

Applications have officially closed for this years camp. If someone wishes to be a part of next years camp, they can message the Fayette County 4-H WVU Extension Office here.