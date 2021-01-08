44 civil lawsuits filed against Beckley VA Medical Center

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of Civil Lawsuits were filed against the Beckley VA Medical Center for the conduct of one of its doctors.

Back in September 2020, former VA Doctor, Jonathan Yates, pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients at the VA. Now, some of those victims are suing the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Stephen New represents the victims. He said more victims came forward, bringing the total to close to 50. New said the victims are suing because of the emotional damage the experienced.

The U.S. Government must respond within 60 days from when the lawsuits were filed. New said 44 civil lawsuits were filed.

Yates pleaded guilty to eight charges, including depriving veterans of their civil rights and abusive sexual contact.

