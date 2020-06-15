4th of July Fireworks back on the table in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A budget shortfall in Beckley put a damper on the city’s annual fireworks show. The decision to cancel was made by Mayor Rob Rappold who was facing possible layoffs of city workers.

59News spoke with the Mayor about the situation on Thursday, June 11, but just four days later the 4th of July staple is back on the table. On Monday, June 15, 2020 the Mayor confirmed the city received $2,000 in private donations toward the $10,000 cost of the show. He added the city is expecting additional corporate donations.

Mayor Rappold also told 59News Dr. Ayne Amjad offered to close any gap in funding once all the donations were in. The contractor for the event, Pyrotechnics, stated it takes six weeks to prepare for the event. They confirmed they will be able to make the show happen for Independence Day.