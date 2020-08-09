5.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Sparta, NC

SPARTA, NC (WVNS)– A 5.1 magnitude (preliminary) earthquake was reported at 8:07 a.m. in Sparta, NC.
According to the National Weather Service they, received reports of an earthquake stretching from Northeast Georgia to the NC Peidmont. Several residents in Southern West Virginia have also reported feeling shaking Sunday morning.
If you felt shaking this morning you are encouraged to report it to the United States Geological Survey https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/se60324281/executive.