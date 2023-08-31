BEAVER FALLS, PA (WVNS) — Five members of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were arrested after they reportedly beat Beaver County resident before also stealing the victim’s gun.

Four of the club members arrested were from West Virginia, including three from southern West Virginia.

According to a press release from the District Attorney’s Office in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, members of the Beaver Fall Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the Big Beaver Ramada Inn for a report of a fight and assault on August 27, 2023, at 1:45 AM.

Once on scene, investigators learned the victim was allegedly beaten by multiple Pagans Motorcycle Club members. The club members reportedly kicked, punched, used brass knuckles, and allegedly put a gun to the victim’s head before stealing the victim’s gun.

It was discovered that the Pagans Motorcycle Club had reserved a block of 32 rooms within the hotel. A search warrant for all 32 rooms was obtained and carried out. Due to the amount of rooms and club members, extra law enforcement, which included two separate SWAT units, was called in as backup.

During the search, 69 people were removed from the rooms and placed under temporary custody for the duration of the search. A total of 26 guns were run through the federal gun registry database. While looking into the guns, it was revealed that one gun was stolen out of West Virginia. The victim’s gun was also returned.

Five sets of brass knuckles, which are considered illegal weapons in Pennsylvania, were also seized during the search.

Four Pagans Motorcycle Club members were arrested and charged with Robbery and Aggravated Assault. One other member was arrested charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Charged:

John Evans, of Beckley, WV, was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

was charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm. Matthew Richards, of Fayetteville, WV, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Reception of Stolen Property.

was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Reception of Stolen Property. Adam Lowe, of Mount Hope, WV, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Reception of Stolen Property.

was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Reception of Stolen Property. Lucas Stone, of Summit Point, WV, was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Reception of Stolen Property.

Robert Poffenberger, of Fairplay, MD, was charged was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Reception of Stolen Property.

The Beaver County District Attorney had this to say regarding the operation:

The District Attorney recognizes the Beaver Falls Police Department for professionally organizing this substantial response to a complex and potentially dangerous situation. We also wish to recognize the Pennsylvania State Police for their assistance, and the Beaver County ESU and Washington County SWAT for their rapid response and assistance. David J. Lozier | Beaver County District Attorney

All five cases are set for their preliminary hearings on September 8, 2023 in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.