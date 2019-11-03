5-year Excess School Levy passes in Mercer County special election

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Voters headed to the polls in Mercer County for a special election on Saturday, November 2. Unofficially, They chose to continue a five year excess levy for the school system.
Officials in the Mercer County Clerk’s office told 59 News the levy unofficially passed as 3,161 votes were counted in favor of the levy and 1,640 were counted against it.
A recount will be conducted.
This levy includes dollars for resource officers, safety techniques, and extracurricular activities. Mercer County Superintendent, Deborah Akers, said this levy directly affects students.
This levy was already in place, but has to renewed and voted on every five years.