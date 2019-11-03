5-year Excess School Levy passes in Mercer County special election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Voters headed to the polls in Mercer County for a special election on Saturday, November 2. Unofficially, They chose to continue a five year excess levy for the school system.

Officials in the Mercer County Clerk’s office told 59 News the levy unofficially passed as 3,161 votes were counted in favor of the levy and 1,640 were counted against it.

A recount will be conducted.

This levy includes dollars for resource officers, safety techniques, and extracurricular activities. Mercer County Superintendent, Deborah Akers, said this levy directly affects students.



This levy was already in place, but has to renewed and voted on every five years.