Saturday looks to start nicely with mostly sunny skies. Temps are cool in the upper 40s to start. We’ll see temps warm into the 60s by lunch as clouds begin to increase from south to north. This will slow our warm up a bit as we slowly work our way to the upper 60s and low 70s by the evening hours. Saturday evening, expect showers to arrive from the south lasting through our overnight as a coastal system looks to stall just towards our south. Showers will be light in nature.

Sunday morning features a few scattered showers off and on for much of the morning hours. A few peeks of sunshine mid-afternoon likely as we transition to more scattered showers in more a hit and miss fashion. While the risk of showers won’t completely diminish, the second half of our Sunday is looking in better than the morning as we work our way into the mid and upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY is looking to be an enjoyable one with most of the area dry for several hours at a time. An isolated afternoon shower/t-storm is possible as an area of low pressure keeps some instability in the region. If you are heading out for festivals, parades, or other planned events, have the umbrella just in case. Overall a mix of sun and clouds will keep temps in check around the 70 degree mark.

Tuesday holds the risk of a few showers here and there, but again highly scattered. Temps are hurt a bit with northeast winds and partly sunny skies as we continue to see mid 70s overall.

Wednesday warms up near the 80 degree mark after a mild start to the day! A mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon as humidity helps build a few cumulous clouds. An afternoon showers is possible towards the eastern mountains as we finally start to kick out of stubborn upper level low.

Thursday we look to settle down as we enjoy a more June like feel with the 80s and a touch more humidity! A good pool side day, golf day, or tending the garden afternoon. Simply a best of summer weather.

In your extended forecast, the summer feel looks to stick around for a while as we enjoy the 80s. Showers looking more likely for yet another weekend as another system pushes in Saturday and lasting through our Sunday. The war on weekends continues from Mother Nature…

SATURDAY

Sun/Clouds/isolated PM shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s

SUNDAY

Soggy start, some dry hours PM. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY

Sct. Showers here and there. Few dry hours. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY

Few showers, some dry hours. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

More sunshine. Iso. PM Shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & Warm! Highs in the near 80.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY

Off & on showers. Highs in the 80s.

