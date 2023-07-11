BECKLEY,WV (WVNS) — While the main jackpot is still in play after no winners were selected on Monday, one lucky person in Raleigh County was able to squeeze out some dough.

On Monday, July 10, 2023, someone purchased the winning ticket at the Go Mart on Harper Road in Beckley. The ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball. However, the Powerplay option was not selected.

The Powerball jackpot now sits at a whopping $725 million.

The upcoming Powerball jackpot is ranked as the 7th highest in Powerball history and the second highest in 2023. It has a cash value of $366.2 million, while Mega Millions currently sits at $251 million.

The luck winner of the $50,000 ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery immediately at (304) 558-0500.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets can both be purchased for $2, or $3 with the Megaplier and Powerplay options, which increase non-jackpot prizes.

Tickets must be purchased by 9:59pm on the date of the draw.