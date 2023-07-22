HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The 58th Annual West Virginia Water Festival kicked off with an “All Pet Parade” in Hinton Saturday.

Pets and their owners slithered, walked, and rolled down the streets of the historic district of Hinton. Gathering in a town square park, pets were judged based on 8 categories with the help of two “mermaids” of the royal Water Festival court.

Winners of the Pet Look-a-like contest

In the Special Judges Choice, WV Water Festival Mermaids and judges Danaylee Long & Madison Rollyson chose a cute, petite “butterfly” goat as the event winner.

Long said the WV Water Festival is such a special event. “It’s for anyone else in West Virginia, It’s a great opportunity to celebrate the waterways that we have that, you know, help generate so much tourism for our community. It’s a really good opportunity just to come out and see everyone and have some fun!

Two pets made a long journey to the Hinton parade after being rescued from Ukraine. The sphynx cats were adopted by a local family with one placing 3rd in the cat category.

A Ball Python snake won in the exotic pet category along side a small chicken named Pizza who won the “best bird” category.



Overall, the pets and their owners were full of smiles as the weeklong festival officially got under way. For a full list of events planned for the 58th Annual WV Water Festival, visit their event page on Facebook.