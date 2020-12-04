59News collects toys for less fortunate children

 59News wants to make sure every child has a gift to unwrap this Christmas.

(WVNS) — 59News wand to make sure every child has a gift to unwrap this Christmas. We’re collecting new, and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots.

We will have crews at three WalMart locations on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. Stop by in Fayetteville, Lewisburg, or Beckley.

Casey, Heidi, and Riley will be in Beckley. Jack and Claudia are in Lewisburg. Logan and Adeena are in Fayetteville. Help us spread some holiday cheer and make a child’s Christmas brighter.

