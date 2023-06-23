GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Every year, as part of Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day celebration 59News holds a Fill The Boot Drive across three counties in southern West Virginia.

In partnership with the United Way of Southern West Virginia and local first responders, the 59News team was spread across three locations in Mercer, Greenbrier, and Raleigh Counties. Our teams were hard at working filling the boot with donations that will go solely towards the United Way of Southern West Virginia and their ongoing mission to provide necessities for West Virginians.

Each location saw many residents eager to lend a helping hand to the cause.

Our location in the Beaver area of Raleigh County raised $4,209.28, while our Princeton location saw $4,709.04 fall into their boots. The winning location of the day, Lewisburg, saw a whopping $9,060.77 in donations.

In total, West Virginians donated $18,060.09 towards the United Way of Southern West Virginia!

The entire WVNS 59News team wanted to thank the United Way of Southern West Virginia and local first responders for their help in making this year’s Fill the Boot Drive such a success.

59News and the United Way of Southern WV also wanted to thank everyone who donated this year.

If you were not able to donate during this year’s 59News Fill The Boot Drive, do not worry! You can still donate through the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s website.