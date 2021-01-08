59News teaming up to help depleted food pantries

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — 59News is teaming up with both United Ways of the Greenbrier Valley and Southern West Virginia, along with King Coal Chevrolet, to help depleted food pantries. It’s all a part of our Souper Bowl of Caring.

Families who normally never worried about buying groceries are now struggling to put food on the table because of COVID-19. That’s where your local food pantries come in to help. Where there’s no judgement or shame to grab some food or a hot meal.

Gloria Martin is the volunteer coordinator at the Lewisburg-Fairlea Food Bank. She said food pantries are beginning to struggle too.

“There’s a need for food in the community. That’s been ongoing, it’s increased because of COVID,” Martin said.

The Lewisburg-Fairlea Food Pantry receives goods from Mountaineer Food Bank. They also supplement some food through local grocery stores like IGA.

In November and December alone, they served 388 people. They distribute food on the third Saturday of every month. However, sometimes these harsh times call for desperate measures. Martin said in those instances, the food pantry is ready.

“We can also give food to people on an emergency basis. Say somebody doesn’t know about us, or just lost their job, we can meet them and give them some food on an emergency basis,” Martin said.

If you would like to sign up to regularly receive food from the pantry. Contact the United Way of the Greenbrier Valley or Old Stone Church in Lewisburg.

While the community has always stepped up to help one another, these hard times aren’t over. Martin reminds everyone if you are able, to donate. She said even a small donation can go a long way.

“Keep in mind, some of our fellow Greenbrier County, West Virginians, and neighbors are hungry. Nobody should be hungry,” Martin said.

If you would like to find a drop-off location, or make a donation, visit our website.