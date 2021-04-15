59News teaming up with Go-Mart to give away $10,000

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 59News is teaming up with Go-Mart to give one lucky person a chance to win some money. On Friday, April 16, 2021 one person will get to shoot a half court shot to win $10,000.

Eastern Division Manager of Go-Mart Kimberly Moretto said it is all a chance to give back during the pandemic.

“We’re really excited to team up for this. With everything that everybody has been through during the past year with the pandemic, it’s just wonderful to give something back and hopefully see one of our customers win $10,000,” Moretto said.

You can watch the half court shot live on 59News at noon.