59News teaming up with Go-Mart to give away $10,000

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 59News is teaming up with Go-Mart to give one lucky person a chance to win some money. On Friday, April 16, 2021 one person will get to shoot a half court shot to win $10,000.

Eastern Division Manager of Go-Mart Kimberly Moretto said it is all a chance to give back during the pandemic.

“We’re really excited to team up for this. With everything that everybody has been through during the past year with the pandemic, it’s just wonderful to give something back and hopefully see one of our customers win $10,000,” Moretto said.

You can watch the half court shot live on 59News at noon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News