59News teams up with Toys for Tots to for annual toy drive

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– We’re making sure every child has a Merry Christmas this year! 59News teamed up with Toys for Tots for our annual toy drive. We’ll be out at the WalMart locations in Beckley, Fayetteville and Lewisburg Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 collecting toys.

Local Coordinator for Toys for Tots, Jay Quesenberry, said it’s especially important to give back this year since many people are struggling during the pandemic.

“We are looking for new unwrapped toys, pretty much anything for boys and girls, anything you want to bring,” Quesenberry said. “New unwrapped toys, good toy ideas, popular toys whatever you can brings, baby dolls all of the above. We are thankful to get them and let me tell you the need is great, we need them and it will help our drive very very much.”

We’ll be collecting toys from 10 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Friday.