GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The 59News Team has been hard at work trying to get the most up to date content to all of our viewers!
Last week, we started to publish our ‘Top Stories of the Week’, which will continue to go out every Sunday evening. In addition, we decided as a newsroom that it would be interesting to also recap our Top Stories from all of 2022.
So, be on the lookout for our 2022 recap!
Below were the Top 5 Stories from Monday, December 12, 2022 to Sunday, December 18, 2022. Take a look!
Top Stories of the Week
- West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach
- A 2-year-old in the Bluefield area of Mercer County suffered an accidental gunshot wound to the leg after they found a gun reportedly left in their reach. No charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing. Stick with 59News for more on the incident.
- Meadow Bridge man dies in fatal Route 60 accident
- A 50-year-old man from the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County died a s a result of injuries he sustained during an accident on Route 60.
- Neighbors speak out about Kierra Jackson
- Neighbors continue to speak out as questions surrounding the death of 14-year-old Kierra Jackson continue to swirl online and through the community.
- Shots fired into house of Kierra Jackson’s family
- Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where 59News spoke with Sarah Mullins after the death of her daughter, Kierra Jackson.
- Vigil held for Kierra Jackson in Mercer County
- Broken hearts and souls on fire gathered outside the Mercer County Courthouse, equipped with signs and a cry for justice. Kierra Jackson was found dead on Thursday, December 8, 2022 as rumors surrounding her death swirl across social media and throughout the county. Regardless of the cause, Jackson’s death brought major issues to the forefront in Mercer County.
Make sure to stick with WVNS 59News for all of the most up to date news and weather!