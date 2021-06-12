Fifth Annual Color the River takes place in Summers County

PENCE SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– A variety of colors filled the Greenbrier River in Summers County on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Second Saturdays in Hinton hosted their 5th Annual Color the River event. People grabbed their inner tubes and kayaks to fill the river with different colors.

Organizers said this is the biggest event yet. They predict more than 800 people attended.

“We have a unique section here and you don’t have to pay a river guide. We got three rivers and a lake here, bring your own kayak, bring your own floaty and just hit the water,” Jack Scott, Chairman of Second Saturdays.

“We are bringing a lot of people to our community and let them see how wonderful our rivers are and seeing the businesses in our area,” Amy Richmond, a volunteer with Second Saturdays.



After people got in the water, many headed to Hinton to enjoy Second Saturdays.