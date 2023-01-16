BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Seven people were taken to Beckley ARH Hospital from Southern Regional Jail.

Raleigh County Emergency Operations Center reported the calls from Southern Regional Jail in Beaver came in around 7:45 p.m., on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Another call came in just before 9:30 p.m., and a final 9-1-1 call came at 10:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said all seven people were alive when they were taken from the jail to the hospital for an undisclosed reason.

JanCare, Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department and Beaver Volunteer Fire Department are among the first responders.

