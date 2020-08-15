7th annual Day of Hope returns to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Cars lined the roads near the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center for the 7th Beckley Day of Hope. Volunteers handed bags of groceries, lunches and bags full of school supplies to families in need.

While the parking lot is typically filled with people walking around to receive several free services, the COVID-19 pandemic almost convinced volunteers to call the event off. But, Coordinator John Jordan knew people needed help now more than ever, and restructured it to a drive-thru.

“God works through us and so it is an opportunity for us to demonstrate the love and the compassion of God to our fellow citizens in our community,” Jordan stated.

The theme this year was “Kindness Matters” …which Jordan said is an important message during these trying times.

“People matter and it’s important in the face of fear, anxiety, and anger and frustration that we show the love of Jesus,” Jordan stated.

Jordan said he loves doing this event and seeing the gratitude from those who are in need.

“I always end up walking away being the one that I felt like I got ministered to. So as people you know say thank you and you do see the smile on their faces and things man it just warms our hearts to see that we’ve been able to do a small play a small role in trying to help and encourage people,” Jordan stated.