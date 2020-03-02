8 WV health centers to receive $13M from federal agency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s two U.S. senators announced eight health care centers in the state will receive over $13 million from the federal government.

Republican Shelley Moore Capito and Democrat Joe Manchin say the funding is from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The recipients are Shenandoah Valley Medical System, Community Care of West Virginia, New River Health Association, Community Health Systems, Wirt County Health Service Association, Cabin Creek Health Systems, Lincoln County Primary Care Center, and WomenCare.

