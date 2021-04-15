8 WV schools targeted for closing, contingent on funding

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Eight public schools in four West Virginia counties have been targeted for closing, contingent on those counties receiving state funding to consolidate schools.

The state Board of Education on Thursday approved the closing of Fall River, Kimball and Welch Elementary Schools in McDowell County; Fort Ashby Primary, Wiley Ford Primary and Frankfort Intermediate in Mineral County; Buffalo Elementary School in Wayne County, and Cedar Grove Middle School in Kanawha County.

The closings were earlier approved by local boards of education. The authority is set to meet next Monday in Charleston.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News