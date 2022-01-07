8-year-old’s pair of bear dogs rescued in Monroe County

UNION, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, December 30, 2021, a pair of bear dogs were rescued after becoming trapped during a bear chase.

According to the West Virginia Natural Resources Police Facebook page, the dogs were chasing a bear from Zenith onto Justice family farms property. When the hunters reunited with the dogs, they discovered that the pair of dogs had fallen into a cave while giving chase to the bear.

Courtesy: WV Natural Resources Police Facebook

After learning of the situation, Governor Justice was motivated to do whatever necessary to rescue the dogs. Monroe County VFD, Stat EMS and the Natural Resource Police were all on scene. According to the post, Chief Jameson repelled down 70 feet when he encountered the bear sitting on a cave ledge 15 feet below him, with the dogs 15 feet below the bear.

After the bear jumped further into the cave, Chief Jameson was able get to the bottom of the cave were both dogs were found alive. Once the dogs were safe on the surface, Chief Jameson was then lifted back up to finish the rescue. DNR Police said the rescue took 45 minutes from start to finish.

WV Natural Resources Police Facebook

Minnie sustained some tissue damage around her eye and Wyatt broke his pelvis. Both dogs are expected to make a full recovery in a few weeks. Wyatt and Minnie’s owner, 8-year-old Conner, was excited to see his dogs returned safe.