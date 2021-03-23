Alderson Thrift Shop offers different shopping experience

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — If you want to swipe your credit card for a good cause, look no further. All of the proceeds from the Alderson Thrift Shop go directly back into helping the community.

Mary Mitchell is the store manager for the Thrift Shop. She told 59News the store is staffed with volunteers and any money that comes in helps the area.

“Moneys go for the food bank. They go to buy medications,” Mitchell said. “They go to pay power bills, build wheelchair ramps, different things,” Mitchell said. “Whatever people need.”

Mitchell said this gives shoppers a different experience because everything they buy helps someone else.

“We have so many people here who do not have funds,” Mitchell said. “They don’t have the means to have what they need and that’s what we’re here for. That’s what the Lord put us on this Earth for is to help people, and if we’re not doing that, we’re useless.”

Mitchell said all the items in the store are donations from people living in the area. She said people even travel from the Beckley area just to donate clothes at the Alderson Thrift Shop.

“Everything that comes in is donated by members of the community and from towns around,” Mitchell said. “People come from Beckley and Hinton and all over bringing us donations.”