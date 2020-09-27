80’s Toys of Princeton celebrates one year anniversary

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local toy store in Princeton celebrates their year anniversary. 80’s Toys of Princeton is a toy shop that sells toys from all of the famous 80’s TV shows and movies. Shoppers could experience multiple toy vendors and find their favorite memorabilia.

Owner Matthew Collins said the support from the community has been amazing.

“I just want to thank all my customers, my friends, my family everybody who has came out and supported me and I hope to be here 100 years from now,” Collins said.

For more information on the Toy Store you can visit their Facebook page.