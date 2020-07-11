BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Graham vs. Bluefield Beaver game on August 28, 2020 is postponed. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission (WVSSAC) made the announcement on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Both administrations are making plans to have the game set for September 8, 2020.
LATEST POSTS:
- Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow
- Walt Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
- Graham High School reschedules baseball game
- Virginia Sheriff’s Deputy found unconscious on side of the road after drive-by attack
- Drug evictions create obstacles to housing homeless in WV