Graham High School reschedules baseball game

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– The Graham vs. Bluefield Beaver game on August 28, 2020 is postponed. The West Virginia Secondary Schools Athletic Commission (WVSSAC) made the announcement on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Both administrations are making plans to have the game set for September 8, 2020.

