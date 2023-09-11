DENSE FOG ADVISORY: Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles counties until 10am, Monday, September 11th, 2023. Visibility will be less than a quarter of a mile causing issues with the morning commute. Use caution while driving through dense fog as obstacles and other vehicles will come up on you fast.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT: Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, & Pocahontas county: Areas of dense fog will also limit visibility. Use caution while driving through these areas.

Monday is a foggy start with many of us dealing with visibility less than a quarter of a mile. We’ll see enough sunshine to burn the fog off by mid morning but expect a cool and damp feel to the day as temps slowly move out of the 60s into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. At least we’re dry today with rain from the weekend finally pushing out of the region. Expect temps to cool slowly after sunset into the upper 50s with mostly clear skies by dawn.



Slide bar below for today and tonight forecast:

Tuesday is another foggy start to the day with some mountain counties seeing dense fog once again. We’ll burn the fog off by mid morning, once again, but this time clouds will be on the increase as our next cold front pushes closer. By mid morning, mostly cloudy skies will give way to a few scattered showers by lunchtime then the heavy downpour and thunderstorms begin to push in along the cold front lasting through the overnight hours. Temps do manage to warm into the mid 70s with southwest winds, but rain showers will certainly make it feel cool overall.

Wednesday we keep a few showers around early, especially along the eastern ridgelines. We will eventually clear up some but it’ll take most of the morning so plan for an umbrella day to start. Highs begin to slump into the upper 60s as a fresh blast of colder air moves in. Expect a breezy, chilly day. After sunset, temps tumble fast back into the upper 40s for most with some deeper valleys in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday fall is here as we enjoy a sunshine filled day. Northwest winds funnel more cold air in as highs only make the mid to upper 60s by the late afternoon. This is where things get tricky for those hoping for a few more weeks in their growing season. Deep valleys and elevations above 4,000 feet will see temps dip back into the low 40s and even upper 30s in extreme localized locations. Hardy plants will be fine but those more sensitive will need some help. Most of us will see lows in the low 40s keeping gardens safe, for now.

Friday is a cold and chilly start with temps in the 40s and we don’t warm up very fast. 50s by mid mornings with just the mid to upper 60s by the late afternoon. Clear skies keeps the sunshine around which will feel nice, but in the shade, we’ll certainly have that fall crisp feel. Temps tumble again after sunset and settle into the low to mid 40 for many.

Saturday is as fall day through and through. Plenty of sunshine, blue skies, and temps struggling to reach the low 70s. The mountains will struggle their way to the upper 60s. At least we’re still running dry which is good news a fall festival season kicks off.

Sunday is a dry day to start with sunshine and a few clouds building in. Highs once again reach the low 70s after a cool morning. Clouds thicken late into the evening with a few showers expected before midnight onward. Lows are helped a little with the blanket of cloud cover as we work our way down to the low 50s.

In your extended forecast, we look to run cooler than average by a few degrees in the low 70s for that fall feel. Summer only has a week left and it looks like we’ll be spending that week enjoying a fall preview. Typically September and October are fairly dry months for our region and we look to stay below to rainfall averages here too with several dry day set for late September.

MONDAY

Dense fog, clearing, more sunshine PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Dry start, heavy rain and downpours PM. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Morning rain then PM clearing. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Cool & sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Fall Friday Preview. Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY

Sunny & Cool. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY

AM sunshine, Late PM Showers. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY

Sct. showers off and on. Highs in the mid 70s

TUESDAY

Cooler, sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Crisp, cool, and sunny. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & near average. Highs in the 70s.