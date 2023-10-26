BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – A candlelight vigil was held in Beckley on Thursday evening on October 26, 2023 to honor one of their own.

Dozens of locals came out to celebrate the life and legacy of Alfred Leftwich.

This also includes people who remember Alfred from his time working at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.

Upon arriving, each person was given a candle to light toward the end of the ceremony.

Pamela Lynch is one of Alfred’s sisters, and she is proud of the community coming out in support of her brother.

“This is a God thing that has happened out here with everyone getting together,” said Lynch. “I see how much they love my brother, and they came out to support his family and we really appreciate that.”

The vigil ended with a moment of silence and people letting go dozens of different colored balloons.