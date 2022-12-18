BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A classic story finished its play run on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

A Christmas Carol performed at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theater in Beckley. Keith Thompson performed as the play’s narrator for years.

While the story of Ebenezer Scrooge is unchanged, Thompson said the cast ad-libs parts of what they say, making no two shows alike.

“And I think some people come to this show just to see what we’re gonna do. It’s never the same,” said Thompson. “If you came Friday night and you came Saturday night, you didn’t see the same thing and if you came Friday, Saturday night, you’re not going to see the same thing today.”

This is the first time the play was performed at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre.