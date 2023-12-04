Monday a weakening system dives towards our south keeping some clouds around from time to time, but sunshine looks to dominate most of the day. As the system clips our southern counties this afternoon, a few clouds feature a shower or two, light in nature. Winds remain relatively calmer from Sunday out of the west 5-10mph. Temps are cooler overall with many only reaching the upper 40s. Tonight mostly cloudy skies fill in and temps fall back into the 30s.

Tuesday features broken showers and mostly cloudy skies. While rain is not expected all day, occasional showers will interrupt your day. These shower chances grow throughout the afternoon as highs struggle into the low 40s. For our mountains, we’ll be cold enough for sleet and wet snow flakes mixing in from time to time. Slick travel can be expected for our higher mountain roads by Tuesday evening as snow chances increase with temperatures dropping back into the 30s.

Wednesday will be a cold and breezy day as temps struggle into the 30s but wind chill values will sting quite a bit in the teens. During the daylight hours, the lowlands push above freezing so we’ll see a mix of rain and snow depending on elevation.

After sunset, however, roads refreeze and ground temps are cold enough to support accumulating snows as waves of snow showers push in from the Great Lakes. The most measurable snows will be the western facing ridgelines but a few spots can expect a light dusting on elevated surfaces Wednesday evening through the overnight.

Thursday we dry out with clouds slowly clearing. A frost cold morning with temps in the 20s only manage to reach the low to mid 40s by the afternoon with more and more sunshine. For some in the mountains, temps struggle into the upper 30s. A touch of the winter feel as Hanukkah begins at sundown.

Friday temps rebound nicely as southwest winds take over allowing us to move out of the 30s in the morning towards the mid 50s by the afternoon. Again, northwestern mountain counties will likely only reach the mid and upper 40s. At least we’re dry once again.

Saturday is looking nice with a few clouds from time to time. Temps are mild for December out of the gate with morning temps in the 40s. We’ll manage the upper 50s by the afternoon with a few in the western counties nudging the 60s degree mark.

In your extended forecast, our warm good fortune looks to end as cold air surges back into the region dropping temps below average once again. The rollercoaster ride of temps continues into mid December giving us a mixed bag feel to the month. At least for now, we’re not tracking any big snow chances as the holiday travel season begins to get underway.



MONDAY

A few clouds, Iso. showers PM. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Breezy, cloudy, showers/mtn. mix. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Chilly, wintry mix, PM snow. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY – FIRST DAY OF HANUKKAH

Frosty with slow clearing. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Sunny with slow warmup. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Sunny & seasonal. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Sct. Showers, some dry time. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY

Chilly but sunny. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Chilly but seasonal afternoon. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY

Sunny and warmer. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY

Clouds increase, PM showers. Highs in the upper 40s.