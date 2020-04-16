A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier canceled due to COVID-19

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — An annual golf event held at The Greenbrier resort is canceled this year.

The Greenbrier resort announced Thursday, April 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic, the PGA TOUR, as well as the resort, made a decision to cancel The 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. The event was scheduled for September 7-13, 2020. The decision was made between the PGA TOUR and the resort.

In a news release, The Greenbrier said it is quite possible due to the virus, those dates will be used for another PGA TOUR event. Those details will be announced by the PGA TOUR.

Additionally, The Greenbrier and the PGA TOUR have decided to cancel A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the remaining years of the contract, which was previously planned to run through 2026.

The release said moving the tournament to the fall has not served The Greenbrier as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the July 4th week. With kids being back in school, the attractiveness for sponsors and the attendance for the fans dropped significantly.

“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA TOUR that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier.

“We owe a supreme debt of gratitude to Governor Jim Justice and his Greenbrier resort for a highly successful 10 years of partnership with the PGA TOUR,” said Andy Pazder, Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations for the PGA TOUR. “Governor Justice’s vision and leadership helped shine a light on the men and women that serve our country through the military and first responder programs he implemented through the tournament, and The Greenbrier resort was an incredibly unique and world-class venue that our players will always remember and cherish.”

The nearly 2,000 Ladies and Gentlemen of The Greenbrier want to thank the great people of West Virginia, the PGA TOUR, the U.S. Military relief organizations, The First Responders Children’s Foundation, the amazing sponsors, the wonderful professional players, the dedicated volunteers, and all that helped make the last 10 years of this event a world-class success.