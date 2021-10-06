A mother describes her sacrifice to keep her child safe from COVID-19

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Studies show children account for more than 20 percent of new COVID cases. With children 12 and under not able to get vaccinated, some parents are concerned how they can protect their children.

When Jessica Coleman tested positive for COVID-19, she said her first thought was her daughter and how she can protect her.

Nearly a year and a half into our new normal with COVID-19, parents and caregivers are still making the tough decisions about protecting themselves and their children. Often times this decision means leaving the child with someone else to prevent further spread.

“So I was advised by the doctor to take ten days of isolation from the day of my symptoms so I made sure to leave the house so I was nowhere near my daughter and she stayed with her father,” said Coleman.

Coleman said because her daughter is three and unable to be vaccinated, leaving her at home with her dad was the safest option.

“Her father sat her down and let her know that mommy is sick and let her know that mommy would be gone for a few days. And I made sure to continue talking with her the whole time I was gone. We facetimed, she told me about her day, I made sure to let her know that I was doing okay so I did not scare her. But she would always say mommy I know you’re sick but I miss you. So we just made sure that she understood that mommy was sick and she could not be around me,” said Coleman.

Coleman is now COVID free and back home with her daughter. She said although she is fully vaccinated, she now knows she can still contract the virus so she is continuing her cleaning and disinfecting routine. She said it was a scary few days but she is very happy to be back home with her little girl.