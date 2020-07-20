A Moundsville bridge finally finds a name in memory of man who died while on active duty

Moundsville, WV — What may just look like any ordinary bridge in Moundsville isn’t for the Shilling family.

Almost 19 years ago to the day… Heath Shilling died in a motorcycle accident in Virginia Beach while on active duty with the Navy. He was only 21.

“Wednesday was 19 years since this happened, but it feels like it was just yesterday.” Don Shilling, Heath’s Father

The bridge on Route 2 has finally found a name, and it’s dedicated to Don’s son.

“This is something for the Shilling family that they’ll have forever now, and they can remember the good times they had with their son.” Joe Canestraro, West Virginia House of delegates member

His family says you almost never saw him without a smile on his face, and he would do anything for anyone.

Ever since middle school, Heath has gone by his nickname “scrappy”.

His father remembers Heath as always working hard in the Navy and loving motorcycles and baseball.

“He liked baseball and goofing off with friends because he was a typical 21 year old. ‘I’m gonna have fun first’, which he did… all the time.” Don Shilling, Heath’s Father

About 40 people showed up for the dedication ceremony, including family, friends, and Marshall County officials.