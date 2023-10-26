HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The Fox and the Fairy Teahouse has opened its doors in Hinton. Owner Kira Lepier is excited to bring her passion for tea to the locals.

With over 15 different types of teas waiting for customers to try, The Fox and the Fairy is ready to take customers around the world in a cup.

Some interesting teas not usually found in the area include Yunnan shu pu’er tea from China, red rooibos from Africa, and a color-changing tea inspired by Celtic fairies.

Lepier said the response from locals has been good and everyone is excited to see the teahouse flourish and become an integral part of Hinton’s small business economy.

The Fox and the Fairy Teahouse is open Wednesday though Sunday, from noon to 7 PM.