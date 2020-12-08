A New Chapter Bookstore sees change in popular activities during pandemic

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — As the COVID-19 pandemic surges onward, people are finding they have more time on their hands. This is causing them to navigate towards activities, like reading and crafting.

Micheline Johnson and her husband own A New Chapter Bookstore in Lewisburg. She said more people started reading serious books and many young adults started reading book series.

Johnson added more people even picked up crafting activities, like puzzles.

“We always had a few puzzles, like three puzzles, but now we have many puzzles and we have round puzzles, and square puzzles,” Johnson said. “We’ve learned a lot about puzzles. People generally want 500 pieces or more, but nobody wants 2,000 pieces so we worked on our inventory.”

Johnson said this switch in interests caused them to diversify the contents of their shop. She added they also take suggestions from community members on what types of books to order.