PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Mark Brooks is the new CEO of the Princeton Rescue Squad.

He is taking over the position formerly held by longtime employee Stacey Hicks.

Brooks is a West Virginia native and said he has great pride in his home state. He stated this is the reason he first got into the emergency medical services field.

“I am from Wyoming County. There’s not a lot of opportunity in Wyoming County when it comes to jobs. There’s a lot of things with health conditions that affect a lot of those people. I just wanted to make a difference in my neighbors, my community, and in my state. I wanted to truly try to make that difference,” Brooks said.

Brook’s started his career working with local fire service officials. This expanded to working as both an ambulance and flight paramedic.

He said during his 30-year career, helping West Virginians when they needed it the most was what made his job special.

“When you can actually shake the hand of somebody who you helped save your life. Or they send you a card or you can just be a shoulder for a mother or father to cry on, those are the things that keep me and other people like me in this business,” Brooks said.

When asked about the future, Brooks said he has plans for the company and how it can continue to better serve the people of Mercer County.

“I would like to hire 50 more people if I could. Just educating those people and getting them ready to be on the trucks. Buying new equipment and expanding the company. Putting more stations or more trucks out in the county available to the hospitals and available to the people,” Brooks said.