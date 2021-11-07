A reminder to change the batteries in your smoke detector

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As Daylight Savings is upon us once again, firefighters and first responders want to remind people of a way to keep their homes safe.

As you set your clocks back, the International Association of Fire Chiefs wants to remind people to replace the batteries on their smoke detectors as well.

Captain Ernie Parson with the Beckley Fire Department said an alert and working smoke detector allows them to do their job more efficiently and can help to minimize any damage to ones home or health.



“We don’t pay attention to them they are there but as long as they are not chirping or going off we don’t even think about them so it is just a reminder that it’s a good time to change their batteries,” said Cpt. Parsons.

Click here for more information on how to properly maintain your smoke detector.