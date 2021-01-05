A serious case of child neglect leads to the arrest of a Pocahontas County couple

DURBIN, WV (WVNS) — A couple from Pocahontas County is facing charges in a case child neglect. Witnesses said a 5-year-old boy was repeatedly beat and kicked, according to court documents.

West Virginia State Troopers were called to Davis Medical Center Hospital on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 for a complaint involving a 5-year-old boy with serious injuries. Investigators were advised the boy was the victim of an apparent case of gross child neglect. Pictures of the victim showed “extremely severe facial and head injuries.” They were also told the boy had a rash around his face, several bruises, anemia, and hair missing from his head.

At the time, the 5-year-old was under the care of Roy Myers, 46, and Brenda Myers, 51, both of Durbin. When interviewed by investigators, Brenda claimed the boy’s injuries were the result of a bicycle accident. Roy told troopers Brenda wouldn’t let him take the boy to the doctor for his injuries. According to court documents, the couple knew the victim was “having a facial issue for at least a few months.”

A pair of witnesses, who were also under the Myers’ care, told troopers they saw Brenda hitting and kicking the boy on multiple occasions.

A child abuse pediatrician told investigators the injuries were developing for at least eight months. He further said the boy’s nutrition was so poor that “his anemia alone could have led to life threatening complications.”

Brenda is charged with Child Neglect Resulting in Serious Injury and Child Abuse with Serious Injury. Roy is facing one count of Child Neglect. Both were booked into jail on Jan. 1. Brenda’s bond was set at $100,000.