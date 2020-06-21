AAA experts provide tips to summer travelers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- AAA experts in Beckley told 59 News they have seen a modest increase in travel bookings since mid-April as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease up across the nation.

They said these vacationers seem to prefer domestic destinations as well as regional areas close to their own homes.

Retail manager, Autumn Bess, told 59 News that there are ways to safely travel this summer if you are looking to get out of the house.

Bess said to talk with your health care provider before booking anything and recommends not traveling if you are feeling under the weather. Practice all health recommendations such as hand washing, social distancing, and wearing a mask.

Another tip she provided is to plan your trip well in advance due to different restrictions in different states.

“It does take a little more planning to travel this summer. If you are going on a roadtrip or going anywhere outside your area, you’re going to want to check with those states and local officials. The recommendations in each of these different places can vary,” Bess said.

It’s also recommended to check with hotels about their safety guidelines and practices before booking a place to stay.