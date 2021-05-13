AAA gives tips on how to save gas during shortage

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While it is getting easier to find fuel again in our area following a gas shortage scare, there are some tips to keep in mind to keep that full tank of gas last a little longer.

Troy Cox with AAA said there are many things drivers can do to be more efficient with their gas. One of those things is making sure your tires have the right amount of air in them before driving. He said to also try limiting the amount of trips you take during the week if possible.

“Condense your trips. Instead of make five or six trips during the week in your vehicle, make two or three trips,” Cox said. “Try to shop possibly if you can more locally that way you’re not traveling further distances.”

He also said to be mindful of when traffic tends to pick up in your area. If possible, avoid traveling during those times so you don’t get stuck in long traffic lines.