AAA provides tips for safely traveling to bowl games

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Marshall and WVU are both headed to bowl games. West Virginia is home to many die hard fans who will be making the trek to see their team play.

Before you hop on that plane or jump in the car, AAA has some tips and tricks to not only save you money, but keep you safe too. Autumn Bess with AAA in Beckley, said before you set off to your destination, make sure to plan ahead.

“AAA recommends that you plan ahead. You should definitely check with the school as well as state and local officials for information related to any COVID-19 restrictions. Including things like stadium capacity and of course mask wearing and social distancing there at the bowl games,” said Bess.

Bess said traveling by car is the most flexible option and limits face to face interaction with others.

She also said before you go, check out https://triptik.aaa.com for the latest COVID-19 travel updates.