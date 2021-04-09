AAA provides travel tips before planning summer vacations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People are ready to travel. AAA said 70-percent of people are now ready to get out of the house since the pandemic began. More people are getting their sunscreen and suitcases out to begin their summer vacations.

According to the destination Analysts survey done in April, 77.7-percent of people said they are actively dreaming about planning their vacations. Melissa Norris, senior travel agent with AAA in Beckley, said with more vaccines rolling out many people are comfortable with planning a summer getaway.

“I think the reason why we are seeing the great up tick right now, and people’s interest of wanting to travel, is the fact that the vaccine is out and more people are being vaccinated,” Norris said.

Norris said AAA has a COVID-19 Travel Restriction Map for their customers. She also recommends using a travel agent when booking your next trip.

“There are some requirements that we still want to follow for travel guidelines. Such as using a travel agent, because we are going to know the most recent requirements for openings,” Norris continued.

Norris said even though people are getting the vaccines, there are still some restrictions that are in place.

“Restrictions for being quarantined and what is required for you to get into these places. You may need a COVID test 72 hours prior to travel, and you do need a COVID test coming back to the US, no matter where you go outside,” Norris stated.