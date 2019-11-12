AAA shares driver safety tips during winter weather conditions

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s weather forecast calls for snow on Tuesday, November 12. That means it is officially the time of year where AAA staff, like Beckley District Office Supervisor Autumn Bess, are reminding people how they can prepare their vehicles for winter roads.

“We go over these year after year, we just forget, its human nature,” Bess said. “Now is the time to sit and really think about whats in your car and think about your driving habits for the upcoming winter we have to make it top of mind.”

Bess said one of the first and vital steps in preparing your car for winter weather conditions is keeping the tank full, keeping the gas tank more than halfway full will actually prevent gas line freeze up.

Before going anywhere, Bess suggested having an emergency kit equipped for winter weather stocked with supplies ranging from blankets, warm clothes, windshield washer fluid, batteries, and cell phone charges.

Once behind the wheel, driving cautiously is key. Bess recommended accelerating and braking slowly with the ball of your foot, never using cruise control, and keeping a safe distance between yourself and other cars.

But perhaps the best piece of advice when the snow is falling is don’t drive if you don’t have to.

“First and foremost, if you don’t have to go out…stay home,” Bess explained. “This is gonna give those hard working road crews time to get the roads cleared. “

To read more tips from AAA, visit the snow safety section of their website.