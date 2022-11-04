BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the end of Daylight Saving Time coming up this Sunday, November 6, 2022, Monday’s morning and evening commutes will be changing.

AAA warned drivers to be prepared for sun glare and reduced visibility on the road during the morning commute.

“90 percent of a driver’s reaction time is dependent upon their vision, which is severely limited at night. It’s one of the most challenging times to drive because motorist’s eyes are frequently adjusting to the increasing darkness. Motorists should take night driving safety measures the moment the sun sets – slow down, increase your following distance, and use your headlights to see and be seen.” Lori Weaver Hawkins, Public Affairs Manager, AAA Blue Grass

AAA recommended wearing high-quality sunglasses and adjusting the car’s sun visors as needed for the morning drive. Late afternoon driving also shares a similar glare problem, so it is best to use the same precautions. Use of the night setting on rearview mirrors after dark can reduce glare from headlights approaching from the rear.

The time change can also cause a problem for sleep patterns and can lead to drowsy driving and fatigue-related crashes when combined with the earlier dusk and darkness during the evening commute.

Sleep-deprived drivers cause traffic crashes that can lead to death and terrible injuries. Research by the AAA Foundation estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in an average of 328,000 crashes annually, including 109,000 crashes that result in injuries and 6,400 fatal crashes.

“While many will enjoy an extra hour of sleep this weekend, few commuters and motorists realize the added dangers that can come as the result of a time change – especially when they are behind the wheel. Although we gain an hour of sleep, our sleep patterns are disrupted. This can result in drowsy driving episodes and it is unsafe to drive when we are feeling sleepy,” continued Weaver Hawkins.

Symptoms of drowsy driving include having trouble keeping eyes open, drifting from lanes or not remembering the last few miles driven. However, more than half of drivers who become involved in fatigue-related crashes experienced no symptoms before falling asleep behind the wheel.

Drivers also need to be more cautious of deer sightings and crashes. November and December are the worst months for vehicle collisions with animals. A crash with a deer can lead to either cosmetic dent work, which could lead to thousands to fix, can destroy it completely, and could result in serious injuries or fatalities.

AAA tips for drivers:

Get plenty of rest before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle. If you do begin to feel drowsy while driving, pull over immediately and rest. If necessary, call a family member, friend or 911 for assistance.

Reduce speed and increase following distances.

If you don’t have automatic running headlights, turn on your headlights to become more visible during early morning and evening hours.

Keep vehicle headlights and windows (inside and out) clean.

Do not use high beams when other cars or pedestrians are present.

Yield the right of way to pedestrians at all times and do not pass vehicles stopped at crosswalks.

Stop for a school bus with flashing lights and stop arm extended.

AAA tips for pedestrians and bicyclists: