AAA weighs travel options to see Marshall play in Gasparilla Bowl

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – If you’re a Marshall fan looking to head to Florida for the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl, AAA is suggesting the best ways to travel.

The Thundering Herd will take on the UCF Knights in the 2019 Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL on Monday, December 23, 2019.

That means bowl game attendees will also be traveling with the thousands of people heading home for the holidays – one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

For that reason, District Office Supervisor for Beckley AAA, Autumn Bess, recommended driving the 12 hours over getting a last minute flight.

“Most people flying over the Christmas holiday are flying between the 21st and 23rd,” Bess stressed. “Those who didn’t plan in advance are looking at tickets running on averaging $600 per person for those tickets.”

If you decide to stay home and watch the game, kickoff will be at 2:30 p.m.