AAA’s Great American Road Trip helps people travel during pandemic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Warmer temperatures and lowered COVID-19 restrictions prove Americans are ready to get out. AAA’s Great American Road Trip starts May 1, 2021.

Jenifer Moore, a Senior Public Affairs Specialist with AAA, said more than half of Americans have plans to take a trip this summer.

“Americans are eager to go somewhere and travel somewhere and so what we want to do and what we’ve always done is be the resource and that source of knowledge all things travel related,” said Moore.

Moore said before going on a trip, check out https://triptik.aaa.com. Moore said the site shows COVID-19 regulations by state and can be helpful in showing what gas stations are open and closed along your route.